A service of reflection when people will get the chance to remember their loved ones will take place at both the Chester and Ellesmere Port hospitals next month.

The lights in the trees at The Countess of Chester Hospital will be lit during a short service of reflection on Friday, December 1 at 6pm outside the main entrance by The Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels, followed by Ellesmere Port Hospital on Monday, December 4 at 6pm in the hospital grounds.

Following both services, which include carols and readings as well as a chance to reflect, everyone is welcome to warm up with tea, coffee and mince pies.

Hospital chaplain John Kingsley said: “This ceremonies are always special and for me it is a great privilege to share in people’s grief at this important time of the year.

“May the lights which shine bring comfort and hope in times of distress, loneliness and darkness.”

Head of fundraising at the hospital Lesley Woodhead said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for some but joining together for this short service with others can be a small help.

“All those lighting a light receive a card and the names of those celebrated are placed in a book that remains in the Spiritual Care Quiet Room at each of the hospitals all year round.”

For more information or to sponsor a light please call the fundraising office on 01244 366240.