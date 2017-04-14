Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught drug driving did not realise he would be over the limit.

Andrew Williams, 40, had been to a party previously.

But when he drove on January 28 he did not realise drugs would still be in his system, Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold was told on Monday.

Williams, of Howard Road in Saltney, admitted driving with 142 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, in his system, compared to the legal limit of 50.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said Williams was travelling slightly fast in a VW Golf in Saltney High Street, was stopped by the police and found to be over the drug drive limit.

“He did not set out knowing that he was above the legal limit,” he said.

Williams had been to a party previously and had not appreciated that the drugs would still be within his system.