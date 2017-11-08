Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses reported a ‘riot’ in Chester city centre ahead of tonight’s home clash between Chester FC and Wrexham with police forced to intervene.

Cheshire Police have belatedly confirmed a disturbance broke out between two groups of football supporters near The Cross about 3.30pm.

Officers immediately intervened and the incident ended when six dispersal notices were issued to individuals who have been ordered to leave the area for 48 hours. They are also prohibited from attending this evening’s football fixture.

Superintendent Richard Rees said: “I would like to reassure that public that we currently have a number of extra officers on patrol in the city centre ahead of the match tonight.

“In this case, officers were in the area at the time and the situation was quickly brought under control. There were no reports of any injuries.

“I’d like to remind all supporters travelling to the game tonight that this is a great family event and we want to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable time. However we will not tolerate unacceptable behaviour and robust action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law.”

The derby match kicks off in the Swansway Chester Stadium at 7.45pm but fans assembled early in the city centre.

This is the first time in more than four years where ‘safe transport’ has not been used, meaning supporters from both teams are able to make their own way to the game. Unfortunately, reports of anti-social behaviour on social media this afternoon reveal some fans are not behaving themselves.

Nala Rollo posted on Twitter: “Emerged to find some sort of riot going on by The Cross.”

Adam Cuppello tweeted: “When you’re literally caught slap bang in the middle of the Chester FC and Wrexham football riot and everyone thought it was a terrorist attack.”

Luce D‏ said on Twitter: “Blimey! It’s all going down in Chester!”

Graham Gordon, who runs the Handbridge Life Twitter account, posted: “Police controlled 30+ football supporters thru #Handbridge just now - denied them access to city via Old Dee Bridge #ChestervsWrexham.”

Cathy Pettingale‏ tweeted: “What’s happening in #Chester. Looks like the entire police force heading into town with blues and twos.”

Police are reminding supporters that tonight’s match is a ticket-only affair while motorists are warned traffic may be heavier than normal.