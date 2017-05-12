Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two capybaras at Chester Zoo made the most of the warm weather by hitting the pool.

The pair made a splash in front of astonished onlookers as they playfully wrestled and wallowed in the water.

Capybaras – which are the world’s largest rodent species – live a semi-aquatic lifestyle and are found living in small herds on grasslands, in tropical forests and on wetlands across much of South America.

The species spend much of its time in water and its scientific name means ‘water pig’. They have bodies specially adapted for swimming – with webbed feet and their eyes, ears and nostrils located on top of their heads.

Capybaras are often referred to as ‘giant guinea pigs’ and can grow to up to 1.5m (4.9ft) in length.

Although not currently listed as an endangered species, they can often be overlooked and are often illegally poached for its meat and skin, which can be turned into leather, as well as threatened by habitat degradation.