Cheshire police are reminding occupiers in Parkgate to be extra vigilant following two separate reports of burglaries in The Looms area of the coastal village.

The force says that on Thursday, April 20, a set of keys were stolen from within a porch and the same keys were used to enter a unit on a local industrial park.

It is thought that the offender had also tried the front doors of other properties in The Looms.

On Monday, May 1, a report was received from another address in The Looms that sometime between midnight on the previous evening and 9.30am on May 1 a front door had been tampered with and entry gained to the downstairs of the property.

The keys to a black VW Golf were removed and the vehicle stolen from the driveway.

Police say that if people suspect a crime is in progress they should contact them on 999.

If residents notice something suspicious they are asked to contact the police on their non-emergency number of 101.