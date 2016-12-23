Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Let's face it, Chester looks great at Christmas.

In fact, there can't be many more festive-feeling places in the UK at this most wonderful time of the year.

Our archives are bursting with beautiful images of Chester at Christmas down the decades, so we decided to share some of the best and rarest ones with you.

Think of it as an early Christmas present from us.

The pictures span almost 100 years, with one of our oldest images showing a tram – with an advert for the Northgate Brewey on it – ploughing through the snow-covered streets of Chester.

As we fast forward through the decades, there are trips to the old Royal Infirmary, Brook Street, Eastgate Street, Chester Cathedral, a couple of local schools, and also Chester Zoo, where Freddie the chimp made Christmas pudding for the animals in 1969.

More recent images show the Chronicle Wheel (remember that?) and the white Christmas of 2010.

If you're not feeling festive yet, then these pictures will do the trick. Merry Christmas!