If you would like to book a theatre, music school, swimming pool or hall in Chester, then the new lettings manager at The King’s School may be able to help.

Tracy Elliott has been appointed in a new venture to offer the independent school’s facilities for hire.

Headteacher Chris Ramsey said: “When the school is not in session, we have recognised that our fantastic facilities could be made available to the wider community and other organisations. Whether it is using our extensive grounds, Vanbrugh Theatre, music school, our large halls, swimming pool or sports facilities. King’s is an ideal venue with first rate dining services, plenty of on-site parking and easily accessible.

“All revenue raised by this venture will be returned to the charity and used for future investment in the facilities or supporting our 25 year vision to make more bursaries available to enable bright children to come to King’s irrespective of their family’s circumstances.”

Tracy added: “I am delighted to take up this new position at King’s and am looking forward to bringing all of my experience to help any organisations or individuals wishing to organise an event at King’s to make their events perfect.

For more information: www.kingschester.co.uk/about-us/facilities-hire/ or phone: 01244 689510 or email: lettings@kingschester.co.uk