Proposed improvements to an under used and neglected community space in Neston have had a near £45,000 funding boost.

Local people are one step closer to transforming Sytchcroft Park thanks to a £44,954 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, together with match funding secured from Cheshire West and Chester Council, Neston Town Council and Neston borough councillor Andy Williams, will be used to create a new play area, multi-use games area, footpaths and wider landscape improvements in the park.

A delighted Little Neston and Burton ward councillor Louise Gittins, the borough’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The improvements at Sytchcroft will provide a real boost for Neston.

“The project has been a great example of joint working between the council, the town council, other project partners and the community.

“The importance of green spaces and play areas in our communities and the contribution they make to health and wellbeing has long been recognised. It is essential that the quality of our play areas and green spaces is maintained and enhanced where possible.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to a refurbished play area and open space taking shape over the next year."

Cllr Ceri Lloyd, from Neston Town Council (Neston Ward), said: “The bid is the culmination of a lot of hard work and perseverance from a number of people committed to improving the quality of life for Neston residents.

“The success of the bid to receive money from WREN shows the power of effective partnership working within local communities. The town council has worked with its partners to secure considerable external funding for this project.

“We look forward to working with everyone to deliver the new park and the improved recreational outcomes for people of Neston.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business which awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, commented: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Sytchcroft Park project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Neston.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

The borough and town councils conducted wide scale public consultation in 2016 and 2017 on ideas on how to improve the whole Sytchcroft park.

These included the presentation of a masterplan detailing how to refurbish the site which included new toddler and junior play areas, a multi-use games area, open space and landscaping improvements, improved entrances to and from the park, new signage and footpath links. These are said to have gained widespread community support.

The funding from WREN will contribute towards the acquisition and installation of new play equipment with work beginning in 2018. Overall the makeover was said earlier to cost a possible £120,000. A linked project gained a £1,000 award from Tesco in October.