An outstanding contribution by a supporter of Christian Aid Week has been recognised.

The Diamond Award to Lynne Vaughan in recognition of the work she has done in Ellesmere Port, Neston and Liverpool since 1958 was made as Christian Aid Week celebrated its 60th anniversary.

She received the recognition at the Neston committee’s annual Christian Aid service at Christ Church, Willaston.

Lynne said: ‘I feel very privileged to receive a Diamond Award for being one of their volunteers for 59 years. I will be accepting it also on behalf of all those collectors and committee members who have been co-workers in the work of Christian Aid. I count them all as dear friends’.

A posthumous award was given for Ken Hulme who worked tirelessly for Christian Aid for many years and initiated the Neston committee’s sponsored walks. Ken’s award was presented to his widow Barbara Hulme in Cornwall where she now lives.

This year’s sponsored walk in March raised over £1,700 with the annual house-to-house collection in May bringing in over £6,000.

Eileen Ward, treasurer of the Neston committee, said: “We would like to thank all the walkers and their sponsors, the volunteers who collected and all the members of the public in Burton, Neston and Willaston who gave so generously.”

The work continued in July with Linda Jones of Dovecote Nurseries, Burton organising afternoon tea in her garden and raising over £1,000.

Eileen revealed: “Linda had said she didn’t want it publicised too widely as she was afraid she’d run out of cakes. But cakes and people kept arriving, dozens of them.

“The weather was beautiful, the garden even more beautiful and the cakes delicious.”