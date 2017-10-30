Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As temperatures drop could winter tyres help drivers stay on the road?

A legal requirement in many European countries, winter tyres are not compulsory in the UK. However, sales are growing year-on-year as more drivers seek extra grip in wet and icy weather.

Do you need winter tyres? We explore what they are and how much they will cost.

What are winter tyres?

Winter tyres are specially designed to improve safety in cold weather. They are designed to perform when the temperature drops below 7 degrees Celsius.

Normal summer tyres can harden in cold weather and this means they are more at risk of aquaplaning in wet weather and increasing stopping distance in icy conditions.

Winter tyres are made using a rubber compound that does not harden when the temperature drops below 7 degrees Celsius and this can improve grip and reduce stopping distances in the event of an emergency stop. Winter tyres usually have deeper tread to add extra grip and disperse surface water, making them safer and more effective than summer or all-year-round tyres.

Are winter tyres recommended?

Using winter tyres depends on where you live and how you drive your car. In the winter months temperatures in the UK regularly drop below 7 degrees Celsius but rural drivers and those in areas with high snowfall and wet weather will be more likely to need the tyres.

In European countries that experience a high level of snow they are a legal requirement for drivers but winter tyres are not a legal requirement in the UK.

If most of your driving is done in the daytime in areas where the roads are relatively clear, it may be that you do not need to take on the expense of fitting winter tyres.

Winter tyres perform worse than normal tyres in temperatures over 7 degrees Celsius, so it is important to change back when the weather gets warmer.

How much do winter tyres cost?

Winter tyre prices will vary depending on the manufacturer, but anything over £500 is likely for four tyres. You will also have to pay fitting costs and to have your normal tyres stored over the winter months.

Winter tyres can be a hefty up front cost but you will be saving wear and tear on your summer tyres, extending their use in the summer months.

What are the alternatives to winter tyres?

If you do not feel winter tyres are for you there are some alternatives. For shorter drives winter tyre socks, or snow socks, can be fitted.

Winter snow socks cost from around £50 and can be slid over the wheel to provide extra grip on shorter journeys. These are useful when there is a brief flurry of snow.

Where do I get winter tyres?

Car makers will usually offer their own official winter tyres and some will even offer to store your summer tyres over the winter months, ready to be fitted back on when the weather gets warmer.

A growing number of online retailers are also offering cheap winter tyres including:

Local garages will also offer winter tyre services, but it is always best to shop around to find the best deals.