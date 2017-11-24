Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are warned to expect traffic disruption in the area of Cheshire Oaks this weekend.

With Black Friday deals to be had and only five weekends between now and Christmas, bargain-hunters and Christmas shoppers alike are predicted to descend on the designer outlet village.

The police are even warning motorists to make sure they have food, drinks and warm blankets in their cars in case they get 'stuck in traffic for any length of time'.

The Black Friday rush has caused problems on the road network around Cheshire Oaks in the past.

The area has seen traffic being directed to alternative entry points into the shopping centre to ease congestion in years gone by, with sign posts and cones preventing drivers making u-turns at busy spots.

And motorists have also struggled to park at the outlet in the past, with some warning shoppers to 'avoid at all costs' and to 'go somewhere else'.

However, a new parking service at the shopping centre is now available where customers can now pay £5 to pre-book a parking space, with a further 10% discount off their shopping.

The new premium parking that allows visitors to book a parking space online in The Quarter, opposite the BOSS and Ralph Lauren stores will be available on Black Friday and over the weekend.

Only a small number of the centre’s 2,800-plus parking spaces are allocated for the service. All other spaces remain free to park.

Alternatively, visitors can get a Daily National Express bus service directly into the shopping centre from stations in Chester and Wrexham, Prestatyn, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Llandudno and Bangor.

Or those arriving to the Chester Railway Station can take a train to Bache, followed by the number 1 bus, which stops at the Designer Outlet.

Sergeant Brad Hughes, of Cheshire police, told our sister site the Daily Post : “A full traffic plan is in place to minimise disruption for local residents and visitors.

“We would always recommend all shoppers to plan their journey in advance, which might include considering going out at a different time.

“Motorists are also advised to follow the signage rather than their SatNavs.

“As always, people should also be prepared for the possibility of being stuck in traffic for any length of time, ensuring you have a supply of food and drink and warm blankets or clothing in your vehicle.”

A spokesman for the AA added: “It’s likely that routes to major cities and retail outlets will be busy this weekend as people look to make the most of Black Friday offers and kick-start their Christmas shopping.”

Whether or not you decide to brave the sales this Friday, the AA’s Patrol of the Year Vince Crane has issued some tips for drivers hitting the road.

Account for delays

“It’s likely a lot of people will be on the road this weekend, so allow extra time for your journey and expect it to take longer than usual,” he said.

“You can check the traffic before you go using AA Roadwatch.

“If you’re one of the shoppers seeking out Black Friday deals, consider leaving early to beat the lunchtime queues and use park-and-ride facilities where possible.”

The AA app includes a route planner and traffic updates. You can also use it to find and navigate to parking spaces and set a parking expiry timer.

Keeping the car secure

Crane added: “Before leaving your car, remember to take any valuables with you and never leave shopping bags on show.

“Many retailers will be happy to let you leave your items to collect later, rather than make repeated trips back to your car.

“Always check that the car is locked before walking away.

“If you’re successful in finding lots of great deals, pack the car safely being careful not to overload or obstruct vision.”

Simple checks

“Anything can happen, so whatever your plans it’s worth doing a few simple checks on your car before you set off to help your wheels keep on turning – especially if you’re travelling further afield,” he said.

“Make sure you have enough fuel and all the lights are working – cars with only one working headlight are a common sight at this time of year, but you don’t want to be one of those drivers who is harder for others to see.

“Check the oil, antifreeze and windscreen wash levels and give the tyres an inspection too – they are the only thing keeping your car in contact with the road, so it’s important that they are in a good, safe and legal condition.

“It’s also worth carrying a few essentials in case of a delay or breakdown, including personal medication, warm layers, snacks and water, a torch, a fully charged mobile phone and an atlas or sat-nav.”

Hotspots

More locally, drivers can expect heavier-than-usual traffic around out-of-town retail parks and outlets.

To the North West, routes into Manchester City Centre are likely to be busy as well as the M6 and M60 to the Trafford Centre and the M56/ M53 for the Cheshire Oaks outlet.