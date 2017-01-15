Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westminster Park will be in full bloom thanks to Handbridge Park ward councillors.

Razia Daniels and Neil Sullivan used their members budget to fund bulb planting by Friends of Westminster Park, Belgrave Primary School and Cheshire West and Chester Council Greenspaces Team.

Cllr Daniels said: “It was a great success, the children were so engaged and loved every minute of it. We would like to say thank you very much to everyone who took part and look forward to seeing the flowers in the spring.”

