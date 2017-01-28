Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reception pupils from Tarporley CE Primary School were VIP visitors for the day at a brand new development, as part of a special school project on homes and housing.

The tour was hosted by David Wilson Homes (DWH) North West, which is also sponsoring the school’s upcoming PTA Beer Festival.

Pupils were welcomed to Haddington Park on Nantwich Road for a look around the show homes, and to find out how new homes are built, led by site manager Ian Wilson.

DWH North West has donated funds from its dedicated community giving initiative, Our Space, Your Place. The housebuilder’s scheme offers support to community groups in the region through volunteering time or funding.

Our Space, Your Place Project Coordinator and Planning Director Andrew Taylor said: “We were delighted to help with the project and show the pupils around our site, which is just a short walk from Tarporley Primary School.

“Our sponsorship of the Beer Festival is very much a part of our wider commitment to supporting the communities in which we build. We are really looking forward to the event and are hoping it’s a huge success.”

Reception teacher Emma Nicholls said: “We really appreciate the support given by David Wilson Homes North West. It was fantastic to meet the site manager and sales adviser at Haddington Park. Our pupils were given an excellent insight into how homes are built and decorated, which really helped bring our project to life.”

The 11th Tarporley Beer Festival will be held on January 27 and 28 at at Tarporley Community Centre with food and live music.

Funds raised from the Beer Festival will go to Tarporley CE Primary School, and other local causes.

For more information contact the school on 01244 981230.