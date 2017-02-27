Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chapel in Tarporley has celebrated its 150th anniversary with new facilities.

The congregation at the Baptist and Methodist Chapel welcomed Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach to cut the ribbon to declare the newly refurbished space open.

Helping the MP cut the ribbon was 90-year-old Mary Walley whose family have been associated with the church since its start.

The eight-month conversion was made possible with the help of support agencies and enthusiastic fundraising and the chapel is now occupied again.

The new chapel offers a wide range of faith and worship services for all in the community plus activities for young and old.

For details on how to hire the chapel or to arrange a viewing contact Pastor Nic Willis on 01829 730606.