Young football players of all ages have been on the run to raise funds for new kit and equipment.

The youngsters, from the U6 to U12 teams, and their parents ran a 3k at Seahill football pitches in Saughall to raise more than £1,300 for Saughall Colts JFC.

Treasurer of the FA Chartered Standard junior football club Neil Howell said: “Our annual subs cover all of the major overheads, however every team is responsible for buying their own kit, whether that is from a company sponsorship or fund raising.

“The fun run was a great opportunity for all the teams who needed a kit to join in with one event.”

Vice chairman Paul Hitchcox added: “The fun run was a great chance for the new players and parents to get to know everyone. Community spirit is at the heart of Saughall Colts football club.”