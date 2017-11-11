Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters enjoyed some colourful fun as they painted pots during an open day at a community allotment site in Chester.

More than 50 people attended the event, which took place at Lache allotment as part of a series of half-term activities organised by Sanctuary Housing.

Children got creative by painting terracotta flower pots with members of Sanctuary’s Group of Older People Living in Sheltered Housing (GOSH Enterprises), as well as enjoying some creepy-crawly fun with the chance to make their own bug houses.

Visitors also tucked into tasty hot lunches of soup and jacket potatoes, served up by Lache Community Centre.

The event was held as part of Sanctuary’s Growing Spaces initiative, which is delivered in partnership with Hoole Allotments and Gardens Association (HAGA) and makes use of former urban garage sites, turning them into viable and sustainable community allotments.

Lache allotment is one of four Sanctuary Growing Spaces sites across Chester, offering local residents of all ages the opportunity to grow their own produce with support and training to make the most of their local green space.

Sanctuary’s resident involvement manager Michele Payne said: “It was great to see so many residents of all ages coming together and having fun at this wonderful community space.

“Initiatives like the Growing Spaces project help make our neighbourhoods greener and cleaner places to live and ensure our residents can live happy, healthy and fulfilled lives.”

This project was funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.