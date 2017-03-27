Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northwich school netball team is celebrating cup glory.

The Grange U13 netball squad powered their way to success in the final of the School Sport Magazine Cup, emerging victorious from an incredibly tense match against renowned netball school, Goldolphin and Laytmer.

In what proved to be a free scoring, end to end match, the first quarter was nip and tuck, ending 8-8.

In the second quarter, The Grange team managed to get their noses in front, ending with a three point lead, 19-15. It remained on a knife-edge with The Grange maintaining their three point advantage going in to the fourth quarter.

The girls carried it home to claim a tremendous 42-37 victory to cheers of delight from players, coaches and parents.

The Grange side arrived at the final having worked their way through the local and regional rounds of the competition. In the semi-final, they came up against the formidable Berkhamsted School team, who had beaten The Grange at the same stage in last year’s competition.

This year, however, The Grange managed to reverse the result, coming from behind to claim a 37-33 victory in a thrilling encounter.