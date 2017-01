Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The following Neston road will be closed on Sunday, January 8, 2017 for the Wirral Way Half Marathon to take place.

Station Road from Bridge Court to approx 85 metres in an easterly direction will be closed from 10am for a maximum duration of six hours.

The road is expected to be reopened by 4pm.

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.