Four decades ago a ‘horrified’ schoolteacher could not have imagined that in 2016 she would receive an outstanding achievement award for her work in saving a heritage attraction on Ellesmere Port’s waterfront.

President of the Boat Museum Society since 1996, Mrs Di Skilbeck has been involved in the creation and development of the museum on South Pier Road for more than 42 years.

She received the award as the historic canal docks celebrated 40 years of opening to the public.

Mrs Skilbeck was teaching geography and history at Wirral Grammar School for Girls when she found out about the former Victorian port and went to visit it.

Horrified by its sad dilapidation she decided to get involved and help the restoration efforts.

In 1974 she joined the North Western Museum of Inland Navigation volunteer group as it was then known and took part in the very first working party which started work to secure the future of the site.

Since helping to open the ‘Boat Museum’ in 1976, her involvement with the museum continued to grow and she frequently enlisted girls from her school to help.

According to the trust, one of her most important projects has been the restoration and continued maintenance of the 90-year old wooden horseboat ‘Gifford’ which can be seen at the museum.

Mrs Skilbeck frequently dresses in period costume and gives guided tours for museum visitors to show how boat people used to live and work.

She explained earlier this year: “The docks were silted up and the buildings collapsing, or collapsed.

“I joined the volunteer group and I enlisted girls from my school to help every Sunday.

“It was a real adventure for us all. We pulled so much from the docks – a scooter, car doors, tyres, cans of oil. The site had become a dumping ground.” She said her lowest point came in the 1980s when money ran low and the volunteers feared they would lose the site.

At that point, British Waterways, now the Canal & River Trust, stepped in to take over management. She added: “I’ve made great friendships here and feel part of a team that is really making a difference to this unique site.”

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal & River Trust, commented: “Di’s connection and commitment to the museum stretches right back to the early days of restoring the site and her inspiring dedication to the Boat Museum Society and its role in the conservation and education of the history of the waterways continues unstinted.

“Di has been a stalwart supporter and campaigner for the inland waterways and our industrial heritage. Through her work as a teacher and volunteer she has inspired countless children.”

Others who have contributed to the restoration of Thomas Telford’s Victorian docks include fellow teacher Cath Turpin, also an original volunteer and still playing an active role in the museum today including looking after the boats and giving guided tours.

She said: “It fascinated us and we got involved with work parties. Our early tasks included securing the buildings again and looking after the increasing number of boats being acquired by the museum. We also got involved in fundraising – you name it, we did it!”

The 40th anniversary year has seen a range of celebrations.