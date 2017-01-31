Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy from Manley primary school was well designed for the Essar Four Villages Half Marathon in Helsby last month.

Sam Milward, from Manley Village School, won a competition to design the t-shirt for the race which took place on Sunday, January 15.

Sam, nine, beat competitors from four schools including Manley, Alvanley, Horn’s Mill and Helsby Hillside and was given the honour of starting the race.

Runners in the 13.2 mile race went past Manley during the run which finished at Horn’s Mill.

Sam won book vouchers for himself and his school in the competition, which was also sponsored by Essar.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from this year's Four Villages Half Marathon: