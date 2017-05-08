Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people and families in Chester have made their creative mark on Lache allotment as part of the local Growing Spaces project.

Run by Sanctuary Housing and delivered in partnership with Hoole Allotment and Garden Association (HAGA), Growing Spaces makes use of former garage sites and turns them into viable and sustainable urban community allotments.

Lache allotment is just one of four Sanctuary Growing Spaces sites across Chester, offering local residents of all ages the opportunity to grow their own produce with support and training to make the most of their local green space.

With the help of local artist Graffiti Dave, the group of youngsters and their families animated a steel container placed at the allotment site with a design they had come up with themselves.

The design featured vibrant images of fruit and vegetables currently grown in the allotment, gardening tools, green hand prints to represent leaves and the name of the project in bright eye-catching font.

Sanctuary Housing’s youth engagement officer Libbie Stock said: “It was great to see so many young people and their families keen to get involved in this project.

“They all worked together to come up with a fantastic design that can’t be missed and will ensure everyone knows about the hugely successful Growing Spaces project.

“The painting has completely transformed the steel container, which will be used for secure storage, and will provide an exciting background for people using the allotment.”

Graffiti Dave added: “It was great to work in my local community running a session that engaged with young people living around me. It gave them an opportunity to be involved as part of a bigger project and also learn about safety when carrying out this type of work.”