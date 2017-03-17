Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Hoole CE Primary School’s Green Team have been supporting The Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Pupils carried out a litter-pick around the school grounds and the local area.

The national Great British Spring Clean Campaign is an initiative launched across the UK in which up to half a million people have been out and about clearing up the places they love as part of a wider campaign to rid the country of litter.

Hoole’s Green Team leader, Ann Millington, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is about everyone working together to clean up the litter that blights our landscape and communities and we’re delighted to be taking part to tackle an issue that many people care passionately about.”