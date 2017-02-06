Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A women's group in Hoole has celebrated 50 years of friendship.

The Women’s Friendship Group from the United Reformed Church has provided friendship and fun for women in the area, as well as members of the church, since 1966.

Celebrations to mark the anniversary took place in the church hall, where members enjoyed a meal followed by entertainment from the barber shop quartet Close Shave.

Founder members Lil Summerton, Margaret Roberts and Thelma Brodhurst were present and a presentation was made by Bonnie Lumby, on behalf of members, to Margaret Roberts for her hard work as secretary for the last 30 years.

Samaritans of Chester & District celebrate half a century of good work