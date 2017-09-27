Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester community is encouraging its residents to find out more about how they make the most of the internet.

National Get Online Week 2017 runs from October 2-8 and this year it’s asking you to Try 1 Thing - use the internet to do just one thing you’d normally do in a shop or bank, in a doctor’s or chemist, or even over the phone.

Whether you’re new to the internet, or you want a bit of help making more out of being online, events have been planned in Hoole with free and friendly support will help you take your next step.

Volunteer co-ordinator from Hoole Community Centre, Claire Andrews, said: “Almost everyone has heard about some of the ways the internet can help you save money, save time, and make life easier and more fun. But if you’re not confident using a computer, tablet or smartphone, or you’ve heard about some of the dangers of being online, it can be difficult to take that next step.

“But getting the most out of the internet doesn’t have to be scary. We think that doing just one thing online is all you need to do to get started, and we’re running events to help people do just that.

“Our IT Buddies will be holding our Get Online Week events from 2-4pm on Monday, October 2, 10am–noon on Tuesday, October 3, 1-3pm on Thursday, October 5 and 2-5pm on Friday, October 6 at Hoole Community Centre. There’ll be lots of friendly support for anyone who wants to start doing a bit more online - and it’s absolutely free.

“People can call 01244 342741 to find out more, or just pop in and see what’s happening. The more the merrier and everyone’s welcome!”

For more information about Get Online Week events in Hoole where you can Try 1 Thing, contact Hoole Community Centre IT Buddies, Westminster Road, Hoole. To find other local events, call 0800 77 1234 and ask for help with digital skills, or visit www.getonlineweek.com/events .