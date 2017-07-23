Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a big day for children in the reception class at Duddon St Peter’s Primary School as they celebrated their graduation into Year 1.

The children all dressed for the part in their graduation attire and performed a wonderful song for the congregation at St Peter’s Church, which was made up of their families, foundation governor the Rev Adam Friend, each of their school ‘buddies’ and the pre-school class at Treetops whose turn it will be next year.

The children went on to proudly recite a charming poem about becoming a Year 1 pupil before each being presented with a graduation certificate by their teachers who were also dressed for the ceremony.

Head of Treetops Foundation Stage Unit at the school, Claire Knight, said: “It’s important to mark this very special occasion for the children at Treetops and their big transition from Reception to Year 1. It’s fabulous for the children to be part of a ceremony that is dedicated to celebrating their time with us.

“They have been so excited about the ceremony and have been rehearsing for a couple of weeks. They did themselves and all of us proud.”

Headteacher Paul Hudson closed the ceremony with some heartfelt words for the children and their families.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see how the children have grown during their time in Treetops, and how much they each enjoyed that fantastic performance. It’s an honour to be part of their educational journey, and I’m looking forward to welcoming them back as Year 1 pupils.”

Treetops Foundation Stage Unit at Duddon St Peter’s Primary School brings together nursery and reception. It is an excellent learning environment for three to five-year-old children to follow the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum.

The ceremony marks the end of an era for some families who have been part of the Foundation Unit for several years, seeing older siblings journey through Treetops too.

For more information, contact Julie Novak, school secretary, on 01829 781366, email: admin@dstp.cheshire.sch.uk or visit the website www.dstp.cheshire.sch.uk .