Festival of Angels

Angels galore at Upton United Reformed Church

  1. Members of Upton Flower Club show their imaginative angel display1 of 15
  2. Pupils of Dorin Park School with their creative angel2 of 15
  3. Girls Brigade members with their 'dolly peg' angel throng3 of 15
  4. Peter Griffiths and Darren Flaherty with their angel showing Upton Pavilion activities4 of 15
  5. Upton librarians Anne Jones and Colleen Cloete show their handicraft angel5 of 15
  6. Staff member Lesley Catt with Orchard Manor Care Home resident Doris Ellis and their book angel6 of 15
  7. Wealstone Lane Care Home carer Tyler Hewitt with a resident show their angel collage7 of 15
  8. Weston Grove Fish and Chip Shop owner Richard Foster shows the Angel and Lifeboat Cake created by staff member Sandra Clarkson8 of 15
  9. Sharon Johnson of Morgan Hair Studio with her stylised angel9 of 15
  10. Retired Men's Group with their artistic angel10 of 15
  11. Jamie Dunning of Dunning Plumbing and Heating points out his pipework angel11 of 15
  12. Staff members of Barnardo's, Teri Jennings and Caroline Wilding show their crafted angel12 of 15
  13. Oksana Ignatova of Russian Style Crepes with her sequined angel13 of 15
  14. Sue Formstone shows Upton Horticultural Society's angel14 of 15
  15. The Knit and Natter group with their band of angels individually made by their members15 of 15
