Pupils from St Luke’s Catholic Primary School in Frodsham have been inspired to learn more about science after a visit from some of the North West’s best cancer researchers.

Ninety pupils aged between eight and 11 took part in a series of extracurricular activities last week, as part of the school’s British Science Week Festivities.

The activities were organised by North West Cancer Research, who arranged for five researchers from the University of Liverpool to engage the pupils in fun science experiments.

Pupils discovered the mysteries of DNA, learning how to extract it from strawberries and they each made their own DNA bracelets to take home. They also learned about cell anatomy, by looking at slides and videos of human cells filmed under a powerful laboratory strength microscope.

The researchers also spoke about some of the cancer research they are working on and how it was a love of science at school which inspired their careers in research.

Year 5 pupil Darcy Deathe said: “I am happy that North West Cancer Research came to our school because people in my family are suffering from cancer and this shows me what they can do to stop it.”

With the support of headteacher Eileen Murtagh, science lead Katie Erne arranged the event as part of the school’s focus on developing an interest in science subjects.

St Luke’s has introduced a regular lunch time science club to its extra-curricular programme which has been well received by the pupils and parents.

Eileen Murtagh said: “We are keen that all our pupils experience enjoyment for learning, the activities organised by the North West’s leading cancer researchers provided an ideal opportunity. Inspired by this marvellous experience, we may have some future young scientists among the pupils at St Luke’s.

“The scientists from North West Cancer Research were fantastic and the activities they arranged for the pupils got everyone, even the teachers, excited. It was great to see the children so involved and they are still talking about everything they have learned days afterwards.”

North West Cancer Research is the biggest independent funder of cancer research projects in the North West of England. It supports the work of scientists, researchers and oncologists at the University of Liverpool, Bangor University and Lancaster University.

The charity has committed to funding more than £11million worth of cancer research over the next five years.

Fundraising manager at North West Cancer Research Bobby Magee said: “Engagement events like this are a great opportunity for the charity to get out into the community and inspire the next generation of researchers.”