Frodsham Juniors Football Club has announced its move into a new home at Helsby High School .

All home matches and summer training will now be held on the school’s facilities.

An initial year-long agreement has been agreed with a view to keeping the partnership going long term.

Frodsham JFC chairman John Heath said having access to great facilities on match days will benefit players, spectators and visitors.

He said: “Finding a home has been a club priority for many years.

“Bringing the Frodsham JFC family to a single location on match days will generate a fantastic atmosphere for our players and visiting teams and a sense of community for our own supporters.

“The integration between the different age groups, coaches and teams can only benefit our growth as a club.

“Our aim is to be the best junior football club in the region, the lack of a dedicated base for the whole club has held us back when compared with our peers, at a time when all other aspects of our club have grown and improved.”

Frodsham JFC was named an FA Charter Standard Community Football Club, the highest honour the Football Association can give.

Established in 1979, it currently provides more than 400 children with the opportunity to play.

In addition, the club has developed links with primary schools through its annual inter-schools’ tournament involving 14 schools.

Their annual Festival of Football, now in its fourth year, is also held on the playing fields.

Helsby High headteacher John Dowler said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with a forward-looking and successful junior football club.

“We are confident through working together with community organisations we can make best use of the existing school site, as well as working together to further improve the facilities in future years”.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Frodsham Juniors should visit their website here .