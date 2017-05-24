Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Chester FC director has continued his fundraising ways.

Ed Jones helped organise a race night at the The Centurion pub in Vicars Cross .

The event generated £559 for the Alzheimer's Society and £559 for the The Centurion Community Action Group.

Ed, a lifelong Chester fan, stepped down from his role as director of fundraising at the club last year after his father was diagnosed with the disease.

He will also take on the Great Wall of China Trek in October in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

But before then Ed will tackle the 8 Peaks Challenge in the Lake District in September.

He is doing it to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and in remembrance of Garry Allen, the Chester fan who passed away before the club's home match against Tranmere Rovers in March.

Ed started fundraising in April 2015 after being diagnosed with severe sleep apnoea.

Since then he has raised more than £7,000 for charity and has lost more than eight stone in weight.

You can sponsor Ed's attempt at the 8 Peaks Challenge HERE.

And you can sponsor his attempt at the Great Wall of China Trek HERE.