A Christmas cake baked in Ellesmere Port has gained international acclaim.

The mystery baker delighted the town’s twin city of Reutlingen with the festive feature.

The cake, whose baker wishes to remain anonymous, was part of the Ellesmere Port/Reutlingen Friendship Group’s annual stall in the Reutlingen Christmas market.

Each year a traditional English Christmas cake is taken over by the group and visitors to the market have the opportunity to guess its weight.

This Christmas the first person who entered the competition, Frau Eva Susanne Neubauer, turned out to be the winner and guessed the correct weight of the cake to within 15 grams, just over half an ounce. The cake was warmly acclaimed as ‘a creative masterpiece with a wonderful taste’.

Frau Neubauer contacted the baker to express her warm thanks and explained that when she first received the cake she put it as part of her Christmas decorations where it had many compliments.

However on Christmas Day the family enjoyed the cake as a dessert.

The baker is shortly to visit Reutlingen and hopes to meet Eva and thank her for her email of appreciation.