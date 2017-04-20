Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from Delamere Academy have raised more than £400 for Cancer Research UK by running a mile up Old Pale Hill, in Delamere.

The youngest participant, a pupil’s sibling, was just three-years-old. The children were representing their school house, the Owls.

Reception teacher Bethany Hume took the role as Chief Owl. She praised the children, saying: “They were fantastic. It was a real team effort and I'm proud of them all.”

