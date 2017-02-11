Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two skaters from Deeside Ice Skating Club members have won gold in the British Synchronised Skating Championships in Nottingham.

Daisy Roberts, of Northop, and Hollie Durham, of Mynydd Isa, are part of the Altrincham Synchro Club’s Whizz Kids team of 15 skaters and competed in the Advanced Novice B Category.

They skated to the song Evil Like Me from the film The Descendants and scored 32.02 to earn them a gold, beating their silver medal in Belgium in November.

This is Daisy and Hollie’s first season with Altrincham Synchro Club and they train weekly before school with their coach Sam Ozard.