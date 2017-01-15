Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester teenager has had a close shave to raise cash for a charity close to his heart.

Joe Walters, 13, has had all his hair cut off to raise cash for Myeloma UK after the family lost a close family friend to the disease.

The Upton-by-Chester High School pupil, of Guilden Sutton, has so far raised almost £500 for the charity.

John Driffield from Ash Group Ltd, one of Joe’s sponsors said: “ We’d like to say a huge well done to Joe, we’re delighted to support your amazing efforts for such a worthwhile cause.”