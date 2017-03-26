Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Kelsall Primary School enjoyed a special storytelling event at Taylor Wimpey’s nearby Applewood Green development to celebrate World Book Day.

The students were treated to a reading of Taylor Wimpey’s newly-unveiled children’s book How We Build Your Home with Milly Mortar and Handy Andy.

Children also had their faces being painted, before being presented with balloon animals and a copy of the developer’s book.

Headteacher David Wearing said: “World Book Day is a fantastic way to make books fun for children of all ages. Reading encourages essential skills that will remain with children for years to come, so the earlier they are introduced to the world of books the better.”

Sales manager at Taylor Wimpey North West, Stuart Craig, added: “We were thrilled to share our new book with children at Kelsall Primary School.

“How We Build Your Home with Milly Mortar and Handy Andy encourages interaction and makes reading an entertaining and memorable experience for early readers.

“Our book has been created to teach youngsters about the various elements that go into building a house and, who knows, it may even inspire the next generation of homebuilders.”

The story follows Taylor Wimpey mascots, Milly Mortar and Handy Andy, as they take readers through the process of building a housing development, starting with a plot of land, and ending with a fully-furnished home.

Mr Wearing added: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for inviting us along to such a lovely event. The children all had a great time learning about how much goes into building a home, and the face painting and balloon animals made the whole event extra special.”