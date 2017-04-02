Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delamere Academy teacher Amanda Walker has helped children from Dee Point Primary School bring a splash of colour to their corridor walls with artwork based on Chester and the River Dee.

The school has drawn on the skills of a number of artists to work on the eye-catching wall hangings, adding the gloss to the school’s recent refurbishment.

Amanda, a key stage 2 leader at Delamere, was one of the artists who visited the Blacon school to help out.

She said: “Art is a huge passion of mine and everybody was extremely welcoming and supportive.

“The children were lovely and extremely hard-working. They learnt new skills, took ownership for their own art, and worked as a team to create some amazing, inspirational pieces.

“It was obvious they enjoyed taking part and always had huge smiles on their faces.

“I feel tremendously fortunate for the experience and hope it will open more doors to new art experiences both at Dee Point and in other nearby schools.”

Amanda, who is a trained artist, was invited to Dee Point to help inspire Year 4 and 5 pupils.

Having previously guided children from Delamere to create pieces which now hang in the refurbished Chester City Swimming Baths, she proved a perfect choice.

Headteacher at Dee Point Dave Williams is delighted with the work.

He said: “The reaction from both children and families has been amazing.

“People have seen the corridors become festooned in not only high-quality artwork, but also artwork that links brilliantly to the historic path of the River Dee at the rear of the school.

“It gives meaning to the historic name of the school that sometimes isn’t obvious.

“Amanda is a talented artist and teacher and the children have been really empowered and motivated to achieve the finished outcome.”