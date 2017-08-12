Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Blacon community group for older people celebrated its second birthday with a party

The party took place at Blacon Parish Centre on Blacon Avenue and was attended by MP for Chester Chris Matheson .

Here and Now, who provide a social group for older people in Chester, and Digital Buddies, who provide basic help with technology for the over 50s, celebrated with afternoon tea and a quiz for volunteers and group members.

The group meets weekly on a Tuesday from 10am-2pm at the parish centre on Blacon Avenue. New members are always welcome, call 01244 379651 or 07933 449001 for more details.

Digital Buddies offers free basic technology sessions for the over 50s at Storyhouse and other locations in Chester. The sessions are open to residents of Chester and those with a CWaC postcode. Call 07932 556062 or 07958 611618 to book a place.