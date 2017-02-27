Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A resident at a Chester care home celebrated an exciting milestone when she turned 100-years-old.

Josie Dixon, who lives at Meridian Healthcare’s Lauren Court in Blacon, shared her special day with family and friends at the care centre and was especially happy to receive a congratulatory card from Her Majesty the Queen.

Born in Widnes in 1917, Josie spent time living in Liverpool before she met and married her childhood sweetheart Jim, an RAF serviceman, on December 7, 1940.

By the 1950s the pair had two daughters and set up home in Scotland, living in Northop Hall and enjoying caravanning holidays up and down the UK, including their beloved Cornwall.

Following 58 years of marriage, Jim sadly passed away in 1997 and Josie moved back to Liverpool before moving to Lauren Court care home 16 years later. She is now the proud grandmother of four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Back in her younger years, Josie loved tennis and dancing and had a large circle of friends.

She was a real homemaker and enjoyed knitting and sewing as a fun pastime.

Meridian Healthcare’s home manager at Lauren Court, Sarah Molloy, said: “We are all delighted that Josie has reached this milestone birthday and we are honoured to have been able to share such a happy day with her.

“She’s an amazing lady, she rises early, loves to chat and is a real inspiration for all of the staff.”

When asked about the key to a long life Josie added: “Being happy and a good cup of tea a day is the secret.”