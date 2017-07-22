Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ASKA swimming club, based at the University of Chester pool, completed a relay team mile in aid of the Christie cancer hospital in Manchester.

The event, organised by the 2016-17 captain Abbie Gifford, a pupil at Upton-by-Chester High School, saw five teams of club swimmers and parents complete 64 lengths to raise more than £240.

Susan Welch, who is raising money and awareness of lymphoedema research, also attended the swim session and presented all participants with well deserved medals from the Christie.

Susan also spoke to the swimmers about her treatment and the importance of sport and keeping fit throughout your lifetime, which many of the swimmers found inspiring.