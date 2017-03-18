Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abbey Gate College held its annual Margaret Caven House Music competition, named after the school’s first headmistress, who recently passed away.

The competition at the co-educational senior school in Saighton, Chester, saw 82 competitors aged 11 to 18 get involved, with the winners of each heat performing at the final in the evening to an audience of parents and adjudicator concert pianist, John Gough.

The best performance of the day went to Thomas Fesmer (Year 11) for his vocal performance of Stars from Les Miserables. Other winners included Toby Stanford (piano), Ben Edwardson (woodwind), Henry Smith (Brass) and Daniel Jennings (strings).

The junior music festival also took place at the infant and junior school in Aldford with six promising violin players taking the stage. 44 children aged 6 to 11 years performed, showing real skill and poise with some carefully practised and prepared pieces being presented to an audience of parents as well as pupils from the infant and junior school.

The adjudicator was director of music Stewart Smith, who awarded the highest score of the day to Sam Tomlins in Year 6, who won the Junior Music Festival Shield with a controlled rendition of Skyfall, played on the piano.