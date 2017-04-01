Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work is under way to create an improved facility in Newton.

Kingsway Chapel is delighted that preparation work has begun on their building in Kingsway ready for a new roof.

The project, which is being funded by a £50,000 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, will provide a new roofing system creating a dry and more environmentally friendly facility once it is open later this year.

Pastor at Kingsway Chapel, Geoff Thompson, is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

He said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward to re-opening later this year.”

WREN is a not-for- profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire Richard Smith said: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape. We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefiting community groups across Chester.”