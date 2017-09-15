Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservative councillors are disappointed after Labour-run Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed its decision to scrap the popular ‘Free after 3’ parking initiative.

CWaC’s Labour cabinet previously backed a new borough-wide parking strategy sounding the death-knell for a scheme that has enabled shoppers to park free of charge after 3pm at certain city centre car parks and in Ellesmere Port.

The Tory opposition ‘called in’ the decision to the Places Overview and Scrutiny Committee arguing no economic and car park use impact assessment had been carried out prior to changes being introduced but to no avail.

Conservatives claim the new parking policy will deliver a ‘hammer blow’ to town centres by Labour deciding to ‘remove free parking in Northwich, Frodsham, Helsby and Tarporley’ as well as scrapping ‘Free after 3’.

Members have been campaigning around the issue including starting a petition asking Labour to review their decision on free parking which they claim was backed by thousands of residents.

“This is a massive disappointment,” said Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook. “Huge numbers of residents have told us how much they value the ability to park for free and local traders are often reliant on free parking to encourage people to use their shops in an already uncertain and economically fragile world.

“This decision, which ignores the wishes of the local people, could also inflict huge damage on our town and city centres. We shall continue to lobby until Labour see sense and listens to the people they are supposed to serve.”

Deputy opposition leader Cllr Margaret Parker (Con, Chester Villages) said: “Trading in Chester is an expensive business – with business rates, rent etc and our council is under an obligation to encourage initiatives like Free after 3 which supports our city’s traders, and makes life a bit easier for our hardworking residents.

“Your Conservative team will work with residents and businesses to try to overturn this decision which will have such far reaching ramifications for people across the borough.”

Consultants Mott MacDonald, who were hired by the Labour administration, claimed Free after 3 added to the evening congestion but the majority of trips were short-stay, implying only a limited benefit to the economy.

The controlling Labour group has suggested a number of possible replacements such as Free after 2pm for Park and Ride users and ‘spend and save’ – the idea of retailers partly refunding customers’ parking charges if they spend over a certain amount.

However, these are only proposals at the moment.

The strategy includes improving the quality of the council’s car parks, updating car park technology to provide modern and easy payment methods, building more car parks where needed and upping the size, quality and number of disabled spaces across the borough.

Action plans for each area of the borough will follow but with no timetable as to when changes, including the scrapping of Free after 3, will take place.

Cheshire West Labour Party spokesman and Blacon councillor Ben Powell previously conceded the raft of proposed parking measures were driven by financial reasons but had strong words for his Conservative opponents.

In a statement, he said: “Despite Tory anger about these changes, the financial plan that they left before the 2015 election shows that they were also planning to review parking across the borough. It was also their neglect over seven years in charge that left some of our car parks in such a poor condition.

“We understand that people will have concerns about paying for parking where it has previously been free, but sadly with savage Conservative cuts to local authority funding, difficult decisions have had to made.

“To be clear, the council is facing a budget black hole of £57m and despite the rhetoric that ‘austerity is over’, the position is not set to change. So we need to find ways that are fair and consistent to fund the investment that is needed and plug the budget deficit.

“We have tried to be as fair as possible to residents, businesses and visitors and believe that the strategy will improve the offer of the borough in the long-term.”