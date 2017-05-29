Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Ellesmere Port and Neston Justin Madders has criticised proposals to remove power from councils to oppose fracking.

Describing the Conservative election manifesto as a ‘charter for frackers’, Mr Madders has confirmed his support for a ban on fracking, citing concerns about damage to the environment and the impact on local house prices.

Labelling Conservative support for the controversial practice as ‘shocking’, Mr Madders has pledged to continue with his opposition to local fracking plans and has confirmed that he would back a national ban in Parliament.

He said: “This Tory manifesto is a charter for frackers which all but rolls out the red carpet for companies to drill for shale gas around Ellesmere Port and Neston.

“If the Conservatives get their way these companies will be able to ride roughshod over our communities and there will be nothing that we can do.

“People in this area expect there to be a planning system in place that listens to their views.

“These shocking proposals would remove any prospect of that once and for all when it comes to fracking.”

He suggested: “The choice could not be clearer in Ellesmere Port and Neston, only a vote for Labour will ensure that the views of local people are properly represented when companies seek to frack in this area.

“We need a Government which would throw its support behind the next generation of renewable energy which would in turn generate large numbers of high-quality jobs in our local science and manufacturing sectors.”

Labour’s 2017 manifesto sets out a commitment to ban fracking.

An exploratory well drilled by IGas in the town led to protest.