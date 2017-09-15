Chester is unrecognisable in these old pictures

Chester is unrecognisable in these old pictures

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you know there was once a petrol station in Chester city centre?

And that there used to be underground toilets outside the Town Hall?

In these fascinating images kindly provided to us by Chester History & Heritage Centre, some of the city's best known streets are almost unrecognisable to how they look today, after years of restructure and demolition.

Of course, much of the city is still instantly familiar but we had to think for a few minutes to place where some of the streets in these pictures are today.