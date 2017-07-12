The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get up close to this epic Viking fight in Chester in glorious slow motion.

Axes and swords are swinging as our warriors battle it out to claim the city.

The ruins outside St John the Baptist's Church provide an atmospheric battleground.

Chester's Roman history is well celebrated. Viking Chester aim to highlight the Danes who came a few centuries later.

The live history group hold regular demonstrations in the city.

They set up on Vicar's Lane to give Cestrians and tourists alike an insight on July 8.

The slow motion footage was shot and edited by Peter Simcoe. To find out more about his work visit the Simcoemedia website here.

Viking Chester's next live display will be on St John Street on August 12.

Peter has also captured a 3D 360 video of the fight which you can watch on YouTube here.

