Chester has seen dozens of pubs come and go over the years, and all of them will have a story to tell.

And there was no better time to be a youngster on a pub crawl than the Swinging Sixties.

Thanks to Chester History & Heritage Centre, seven of the city's popular watering holes from the 1960s are featured here - but can you tell where they are in relation to today?

