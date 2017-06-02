Shops you probably wish Chester still had today

These days, a new shop in Chester seems to pop up every week.

But in previous decades, our city boasted a number of large department stores like C&A, Burrells and Littlewoods; not to mention TJ Hughes and British Home Stores.

All have now been consigned to the realms of history but are no doubt much missed by many.

Also pictured here is Liptons supermarket, which is said to have been the first supermarket in Chester, Woolworths and the bargain stores of its day - Victor Value and The Thrift Centre.

