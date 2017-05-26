Stunning pictures of Chester's Grosvenor Park in the 1960s

It's one of Chester's most beautiful places.

So it's no surprise that Chester History and Heritage Centre are holding a five-month exhibition focusing solely on Grosvenor Park.

This mini photographic exhibition celebrates the bicentenary of Edward Kemp (1817-1891), one of the leading designers of parks and gardens in mid-Victorian England.

The exhibition, which runs from July 3- December 15, features several photographs from the collection of the late local photographer James Warren, which were donated the centre last year.

Here are just some of the stunning images.