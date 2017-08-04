Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Northgate Street is one of the city’s best known streets.

As one of the four original streets built inside Roman Chester, over the years it has been home to countless shops, pubs and entertainmentn venues, including Quaintways, where many a celebrity made an appearance, and of course today - Rosies nightclub.

It’s remarkable to think that not a great deal has changed in the appearance of Northgate Street over the years, as these pictures from the past show.

Most of them were taken in the mid 1960s and feature as part of a new exhibition at Chester History & Heritage Centre from July 3 - December 15.

There are Places I Remember exhibits photos of Northgate Street alongside how the same building looks in the modern present in images taken by local photographer Doug Stewart.

This ‘now and then’ journey along one of our more diverse streets takes in iconic buildings such as the Market, Town Hall and Odeon but many of the newsagents, cafes, chemists and grocers which many will remember so well.

But the question is - was it better then or is it better today?