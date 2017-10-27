Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in the late 1960s, there was outcry in Chester when developers decided to demolish the years-old Victorian style Market Hall in favour of a brand new shopping complex.

Planners at the time ripped down the entire market hall area which traded for more than 100 years next to the Town Hall and moved it to its current location on Princess Street in 1967, redeveloping the land into what would be known as The Forum Shopping Centre, which at that time also housed council offices.

Nostalgia: Shops you'll wish Chester still had

The move angered a lot of people, who felt the new building was not in keeping with the look of the city, but the centre has remained ever since - although part of it was demolished in 1995 to update it.

Over the years, many different shops have come and gone and here we look back at some of them, thanks to Chester History & Heritage Centre.

Nostalgia: Chester's Eastgate Street through the years