Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s one of Chester’s main thoroughfares and is home to the city’s best known landmark - the Eastgate Clock.

So it’s no surprise that earlier this year Eastgate Street was named one of the top 10 prettiest streets in the entire country.

Eastgate Street, Chester named eighth 'prettiest street' in UK

Tourists from all over the world walk along this street every single day, and when you look back at these pictures of one of Chester’s most famous streets over the years, you can see that it hasn’t actually changed a great deal.

Nine nostalgic images of Chester's former hospitals

Nostalgia: Shops you'll wish Chester still had

Shops of course have come and gone, but Chester’s stunning history has stood the test of time, as shown in these photos from the 1940s to the 1990s.